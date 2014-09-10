Ana Botin to be appointed as Santander chairwoman - sources

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander appointments and remunerations committee will propose Ana Botin as the new chairwoman of the bank to the board of directors, which is expected to back the appointment, this afternoon, two sources said on Wednesday.

“They have decided unanimously in favour of Ana Patricia (Botin),” said one of the sources who was briefed on the deliberations at the bank on condition of anonymity.

Analysts and investors had long expected Ana Botin to be the successor of her father Emilio, who died on Tuesday. (Reporting Elisabeth O‘Leary and carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)