BRASILIA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Chairman Emilio Botin said on Thursday that the Spanish bank has $10 billion available to finance infrastructure projects in Brazil, much more than the approximately $2 billion he said the bank would make available in January.

Botin also told reporters that Santander expects loan book growth at its Brazil unit, Banco Santander Brasil SA , to be about 10 percent in 2013.