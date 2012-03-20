Former HSBC Brazil chief joining Banco Santander

* Conrado Engel to head Santander’s retail banking

* Engel had been head of HSBC in Brazil since June 2009

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Grupo HSBC in Brazil, Conrado Engel, will join rival Banco Santander as executive vice president of retail banking, Santander said in a statement.

HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, said on Monday that Engel was stepping down after leading its operation in Brazil since June 2009. A company spokeswoman said at the time that Engel would remain as an adviser until the end of March, but she declined to give a reason for his departure.

Santander also said on Tuesday its executive vice president of branding and marketing, Fernando Martins, is leaving the bank.