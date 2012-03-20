FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former HSBC Brazil chief joining Banco Santander
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 6 years ago

Former HSBC Brazil chief joining Banco Santander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Conrado Engel to head Santander’s retail banking

* Engel had been head of HSBC in Brazil since June 2009

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Grupo HSBC in Brazil, Conrado Engel, will join rival Banco Santander as executive vice president of retail banking, Santander said in a statement.

HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, said on Monday that Engel was stepping down after leading its operation in Brazil since June 2009. A company spokeswoman said at the time that Engel would remain as an adviser until the end of March, but she declined to give a reason for his departure.

Santander also said on Tuesday its executive vice president of branding and marketing, Fernando Martins, is leaving the bank.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.