FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander may change swap ratio in buyout of Brazil unit
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 11:12 PM / 3 years ago

Santander may change swap ratio in buyout of Brazil unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 31 (Reuters) - Banco Santander SA said on Thursday it could change the swap ratio in a buyout of its Brazilian unit if there is a delay in the transaction.

The Madrid-based bank said in a filing that a delay of the voluntary swap could coincide with the payment of dividends and other remuneration to shareholders of both financial institutions.

On April 29, Santander launched a 4.7 billion euro ($6.5 billion) offer for the 25 percent of Santander Brasil SA it does not already own. Santander, which is emerging from Europe’s worst economic crisis in decades, hopes the buyout will cut costs, boost returns and lure clients to Santander Brasil. At the time the transaction was expected to be completed by October.

Under the current terms the shareholders who accept the offer will receive 0.70 newly issued share of Santander for every unit of Santander Brasil. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.