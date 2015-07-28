FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander UK finance chief quits as bank's IPO plans on ice
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Santander UK finance chief quits as bank's IPO plans on ice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Santander UK has resigned from his role, citing the Spanish bank’s mothballed plans to spin off and separately list its British business in the near term.

In a statement on Tuesday, Santander UK said Stephen Jones would step down at the end of October.

“I joined Santander UK in 2011 primarily to help prepare the company for an IPO. Given this will not now proceed in the near term, I have decided to take a career break and become reacquainted with my family,” Jones said in the statement.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.