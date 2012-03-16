FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander UK CEO paid 4.1 mln stg for 2011
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 6 years ago

Santander UK CEO paid 4.1 mln stg for 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The head of Spanish bank Santander’s British arm received 4.1 million pounds ($6.50 million) in total pay for 2011, Santander UK said in its annual report on Friday, despite the company posting a drop in profits.

Santander UK Chief Executive Ana Botin, who took up her role in December 2010, got a basic salary of 1.7 million pounds, along with bonuses and other benefits of 2.37 million.

Earlier this year, Santander UK had reported that pre-tax profits had fallen by around 40 percent to 1.26 billion pounds.

Its earnings were hit by having to pay out compensation to customers who were wrongly sold an insurance product, in a mis-marketing debacle that affected all major UK banks.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.