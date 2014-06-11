FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander UK hires financial crime boss from regulator
June 11, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Santander UK hires financial crime boss from regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - The British arm of Santander has appointed a former UK regulator as director of financial crime, adding to the ranks of people leaving watchdogs for the private sector as banks try to strengthen their crime-fighting resources.

Fighting cyber crime, anti-money laundering processes and all areas of compliance at banks are under increasing scrutiny as regulators try to improve standards and inflict increasingly stiff penalties for any wrongdoing.

Santander UK said Sharon Campbell would take on a new role of director of financial crime and intelligence at the bank from July 1.

Campbell has over 20 years’ experience in financial crime and joins from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), where she was the head of financial crime and intelligence unit, the bank said. At the FCA she was responsible for implementing the regulator’s anti-money laundering policy and wider financial crime strategy, it added.

Since the Financial Services Authority was split last year, staff have been leaving at a faster pace, often lured by banks who are under pressure to increase compliance resources or advisory firms who are expanding operations. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
