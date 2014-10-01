FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors ready to buy BZ WBK at 385 zlotys/shr - sources
#Financials
October 1, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Investors ready to buy BZ WBK at 385 zlotys/shr - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s biggest lender Banco Santander has found buyers for a 2 percent stake in its Polish unit BZ WBK at 385 zlotys ($116.3) per share, below the market price of 388.2 zlotys, two market sources said on Wednesday.

Santander was required by Polish regulator KNF to increase the free float in BZ WBK on the Warsaw bourse to 30 percent. Presently it owns 71.4 percent of Poland’s third-biggest lender, worth $11.9 billion.

“Santander has found buyers at 385 zlotys, reduction was very high,” one person said under the condition of anonymity. (1 US dollar = 3.3113 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)

