Santander says 'fully-loaded' capital ratio to be 9 pct at year-end
April 29, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Santander says 'fully-loaded' capital ratio to be 9 pct at year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander said on Tuesday it planned to have a core capital ratio of 9 percent by year end under Basel III ‘fully-loaded’ criteria, which takes into account changes that need to be made by 2019.

The bank’s Chief Executive Javier Marin did not detail on a conference call to analysts what the ratio was under this criteria at the end of March.

Santander, the biggest bank in the euro zone, said core capital ratio was 10.6 percent in March under the Basel III rules currently in place. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

