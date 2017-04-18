FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Santander issues 750 mln euros in perpetual bonds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Santander issues 750 mln euros in perpetual bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates after sale)

MADRID, April 18 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it had raised 750 million euros by selling perpetual bonds which are convertible into ordinary shares if the bank's capital cushion slips below a certain level.

Santander said earlier on Tuesday it aimed to sell bonds worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) to institutional investors through an accelerated book-building process.

The euro zone's biggest bank by market value has been working on boosting its reserves of capital, partly to comply with tighter regulatory guidelines.

It said the bonds will pay a 6.75 percent coupon for the first five years after their issuance - in line with the price guidance a banker arranging the deal gave to Thomson Reuters IFR.

The bonds will convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a closely-watched measure of balance sheet strength - drops below 5.125 percent. ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Additional reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.