Banco Santander U.S. unit to name Powell as new CEO -WSJ

March 1 (Reuters) - Santander Holdings USA Inc has appointed a new chief executive who will work to fortify relationships between U.S. regulators and the unit of the Spanish banking giant, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people close to the firm.

The Boston-based unit of Banco Santander S.A. will announce Scott Powell as chief executive as soon as Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported. Powell is a former head of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s consumer banking operations, the publication reported. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Nick Zieminski)