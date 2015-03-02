FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Banco Santander U.S. unit to name Powell as new CEO
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Banco Santander U.S. unit to name Powell as new CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with confirmation from source)

March 2 (Reuters) - Santander Holdings USA Inc has appointed a new chief executive, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, with the Spanish bank facing setbacks in its U.S. operations and under pressure from regulators.

The Boston-based unit of Banco Santander S.A. will name Scott Powell, a former head of consumer banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, as the new CEO, the source said, adding the appointment would likely be made public on Monday.

Santander declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported Powell's appointment. (goo.gl/XvfWCE) He was most recently executive chairman of insurance group National Flood Services.

The U.S. unit owns Santander Bank N.A., which has branches in the Northeast, and 60.5 percent of Santander Consumer USA, which makes consumer and auto loans.

Powell’s appointment comes amid a series of reverses for the U.S. unit, which is still digesting several acquisitions, and as Santander’s new boss Ana Botin shakes up the lender after taking over from her late father last year.

Santander’s U.S. bank is expected to fail the U.S. Federal Reserve’s “stress test” this month, according to the Journal, over shortcomings in how it measures and predicted potential losses and risks.

The Fed’s financial health check measures how banks would hold up in a hypothetical crisis, though Santander is expected to fail for qualitative reasons, rather than because the stress test depleted its capital below regulatory minimums.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Jesus Aguado in Madrid; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Mark Heinrich

