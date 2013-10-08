Santander CF capitalises on Spanish bank bond performance

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Santander Consumer Finance began marketing a senior unsecured bond on Tuesday, making a rare foray in the public market as it becomes the latest Spanish bank to take advantage of improved financing conditions for the country’s banks.

The yield difference between where this 1.5-year transaction will price and the last deal from the issuer will likely be over 160bp.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, Natixis and Santander are taking orders at 130bp area over mid-swaps for the new April 2015 euro benchmark, which is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB+.

Santander Consumer Finance’s last euro senior issue, also a 1.5-year, came at 290bp over mid-swaps in December 2012 and attracted more than EUR1.2bn of orders for a EUR500m-sized bond.

Those bonds were quoted at plus 64bp on the bid, although were not used to set relative value given the short-dated nature of the deal.

Instead, the leads looked at Santander CF’s parent’s bonds, including a March 2015 and a May 2015 that were quoted at 90bp and 99bp over, according to a banker on the trade.

Parent Banco Santander has also benefited from the rally. Its five-year CDS was quoted at 198.67bp on Tuesday morning, more than 120bp tighter than this year’s high seen in March, and over 210bp tighter than the June 2012 peak, just before Mario Draghi announced that the ECB would do whatever it takes to save the eurozone.

A EUR1bn April 2017 issue for CaixaBank on Monday attracted demand just shy of EUR3bn, showing that investor demand for Spanish bank bonds is well and truly back. That deal priced at 170bp over mid-swaps and also capitalised on the spread tightening in Spanish FIG paper.

CaixaBank priced a EUR1bn five-year in April at 245bp over mid-swaps, while a three-year priced in January came at 285bp over. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)