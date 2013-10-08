Santander CF to price new benchmark at 123bp over mid-swaps

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The order book on Santander Consumer Finance’s new 1.5-year euro benchmark is in excess of EUR1.6bn from more than 160 accounts, according to a banker on the deal.

The issuer began marketing the bonds at 130bp area over mid-swaps on Tuesday morning, but guidance has subsequently been refined tighter on the back of the strong demand.

The deal will price later today at 123bp over mid-swaps via leads Citigroup, JP Morgan, Natixis and Santander.

The transaction is the first time Santander Consumer Finance has printed a senior public euro deal since a EUR500m issue in December last year. (Reporting By Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)