Santander UK promotes Nathan Bostock to chief executive

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Santander UK has appointed Nathan Bostock as chief executive, handing the former Royal Bank of Scotland finance director the task of overseeing a planned listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Bostock, 53, succeeds Ana Botin, who was appointed chairwoman of the bank’s Spanish parent Santander Group following the death of her father Emilio Botin earlier this month. Bostock takes up the role with immediate effect.

Ana Botin will stay on the board of Santander UK as a non-executive director.