FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Santander Chile issues $185 million in bonds on Taiwanese market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 10 months ago

Santander Chile issues $185 million in bonds on Taiwanese market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Banco Santander-Chile issued $185 million in five-year bonds on the Taiwanese debt market, the company said on Thursday, continuing its recent trend of looking to international markets to raise debt.

In recent years, Banco Santander-Chile, Chile's largest bank, has also turned to Australia, Switzerland, and mainland China to raise debt, as well as the United States and the domestic market.

The spread on the bonds is 120 basis points above the three-month Libor rate, which the company said compares favorably with the domestic market.

According to Santander-Chile, the bank is the first Chilean company to issue bonds on the Taiwanese debt market. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.