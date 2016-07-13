Santander auto loan unit must face debt collection claims - ruling

Subprime auto lender Santander Consumer USA must face claims that it pressured borrowers into making payments online or over the phone and then charged them illegal "convenience" fees, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras rejected Santander Consumer USA's motion to dismiss the proposed class action, saying "a more developed factual record" is necessary before the lawsuit can be ended.

