Spain's Santander says kept sovereign holdings unchanged in Q2
July 26, 2012 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Santander says kept sovereign holdings unchanged in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s biggest bank, Santander, said on Thursday it had kept its sovereign holdings unchanged in the second quarter of the year.

“Our position in public debt is the same as in recent quarters, around 36 billion euros,” Santander Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz said at a news conference.

The lender said that its first-half profit halved after it took writedowns on deteriorating Spanish real estate assets while deposits in Spain jumped during the quarter. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Clare Kane)

