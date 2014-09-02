FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spain's Santander issues 1.5 bln euros in "CoCo" bonds
September 2, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Santander issues 1.5 bln euros in "CoCo" bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with size of issue, terms)

MADRID, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest bank Santander on Tuesday raised 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in contingent convertible “CoCo” bonds, which can be converted into the bank’s shares and are used to reinforce capital levels.

The perpetual issue, which cannot be called in the first seven years, attracted about 3.75 billion euros of orders and was priced with a coupon of 6.25 percent, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters credit news and markets analysis service.

The deal is convertible into new Santander shares. These types of securities usually convert into shares or are wiped out if a bank’s equity capital falls below a set level.

Santander has already issued two similar bonds earlier this year, one in euros and one in dollars, helping the company reinforce its capital base ahead of European health checks of banks in the coming months.

The bank had said earlier on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to 2.5 billion euros through this latest bond.

At the end of June, Santander’s Basel III core capital ratio stood at 10.9 percent, above minimum requirements. (1 US dollar = 0.7614 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White; editing by David Clarke)

