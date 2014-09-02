FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Santander to issue up to 2.5 bln eur in "CoCo" bonds
September 2, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Santander to issue up to 2.5 bln eur in "CoCo" bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest bank Santander said on Tuesday it would issue up to 2.5 billion euros (3.28 billion US dollar) in contingent convertible “CoCo” bonds, which can be converted into the bank’s shares and are used to reinforce capital levels.

The lender said the issue would be targeted at professional investors, and is convertible into new Santander shares. The terms and price of the deal have not yet been set. These types of securities usually convert into shares or are wiped out if a bank’s equity capital falls below a set level.

Santander has already issued similar bonds earlier this year, helping it to reinforce its capital base ahead of European health checks of banks in the coming months. (1 US dollar = 0.7614 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

