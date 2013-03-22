FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander sees earnings pick-up after property clean-up
March 22, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Santander sees earnings pick-up after property clean-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTANDER, Spain, March 22 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Santander said on Friday it expected to see strong earnings growth in 2013 once a clean-up of its real estate assets was completed.

“Our profit reached a turning point in 2012 and in 2013, once the real estate clean-up is finished, we will see a strong increase in earnings,” Chairman Emilio Botin said at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Santander in northern Spain. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day)

