FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander says capital hike covered, not eying Monte Paschi
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Santander says capital hike covered, not eying Monte Paschi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Spanish banking group Santander said there was sufficient demand to cover the whole of a 7.5 billion euros ($8.85 billion) share placement announced earlier on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Jose Antonio Alvarez reiterated that the euro zone’s biggest bank was not interested in a potential purchase of Italy’s Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena, which is looking for a buyer after emerging as the weakest bank in a Europe-wide banking health check.

Shares in the Italian bank rose 12 percent to 0.5205 euros per share on Thursday on speculation of such interest. ($1 = 0.8473 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.