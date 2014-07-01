Santander UK says ATM, card payments restored

July 2 (Reuters) - Santander UK said ATM and card payments had been restored after a technical glitch prevented many customers in the United Kingdom from withdrawing cash late Tuesday.

“Sorry again to everyone who has had problems this evening. ATM and card payments are now working,” Santander UK, the British arm of Spanish bank Santander, said on its official Twitter page.

Hundreds of angry customers took to social media to vent their anger after they were unable to withdraw cash from ATMs or make payments using their debit cards.

Some customers reported that money appeared to have been withdrawn from their account without actually receiving cash.

IT systems at Britain’s banks are under scrutiny after a series of incidents in past have left customers stranded. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)