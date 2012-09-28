Underwriters exercise greenshoe in Santander Mexico offer

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican arm of Spain’s Banco Santander said on Friday that the underwriters of its dual-country offering, launched earlier this week, have exercised their greenshoe.

Leading underwriters in Mexico received 41.7 million of Santander Mexico’s shares while international underwriters got 178.7 million shares.

Banco Santander’s Mexican unit defied gloom in global markets as its newly listed shares rose sharply on Wednesday after its Spanish parent raised $4 billion in a record issue for Latin America’s second-largest economy.