MOVES-Santander Holdings USA names T. Timothy Ryan as non-executive chairman
#Market News
December 1, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Santander Holdings USA names T. Timothy Ryan as non-executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Santander Holdings USA Inc, a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA, hired T. Timothy Ryan from JPMorgan Chase & Co as its non-executive chairman.

Ryan will also be the non-executive chairman of Santander Bank NA, a retail bank held by Santander Holdings.

Ryan succeeds Jerry Grundhofer, who served as chairman of both boards for the past three years.

Ryan was JPMorgan’s vice chairman for regulatory affairs and his previous roles included chief executive of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

