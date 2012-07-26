FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander H1 profit halves on real estate writedowns
July 26, 2012 / 6:23 AM / in 5 years

Santander H1 profit halves on real estate writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest bank Santander on Thursday reported a net profit down 51 percent in the first half of the year after writing down losses on deteriorating Spanish real estate assets.

Analysts had expected the bank to take the hit on rotten property assets, as demanded by stringent government rules, in the second half of 2012.

Net profit came in at 1.7 billion euros ($2.1 billion)against a 2.9 billion euros Reuters polled forecast after taking 2.78 billion euros in provisions.

Net profit was 3 billion euros before real estate writedowns, the bank said.

