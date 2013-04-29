FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Santander CEO Saenz steps down after legal battle
April 29, 2013 / 10:05 AM / in 4 years

Spain's Santander CEO Saenz steps down after legal battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander, the euro zone’s largest bank, said on Monday its Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz, 70, had stepped down after a prolonged legal battle over whether he should be barred from banking due to a criminal conviction.

The Bank of Spain opened new proceedings earlier this month to decide Saenz’s future after the government passed a law that could have helped him retain his post.

Santander said it has named Javier Marin, who has been the bank’s managing director, as new CEO.

