MADRID, April 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander restated its 2012 net profit on Monday at 2.295 billion euros ($2.99 billion), up from a previously reported 2.205 billion euros on Jan. 31 due to a change in its accounting methodology.

The bank, Spain’s largest, said net interest income was 29.923 billion euros compared to a previous figure of 30.147 billion euros.($1 = 0.7679 euros)