Santander to buy back up to 2 bln euros of subordinated debt
August 22, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Santander to buy back up to 2 bln euros of subordinated debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander said on Wednesday that it would buy back subordinated debt and preference shares for up to 2 billion euros ($2.50 billion) to improve its capital position a day after it issued a 2 billion euro senior unsecured bond.

Institutional holders were invited to tender 21 different bonds with a total value of 7.2 billion euros ($8.99 billion) and 3.4 billion pounds sterling ($5.37 billion).

“The purpose of the offer is to improve the management of liabilities and strengthen Grupo Santander’s balance sheet and provide liquidity to share holders,” the bank said in a note published by the stock market regulator.

The Spanish banking giant said in a note that the offer will be open until Aug. 30. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) ($1 = 0.6336 British pounds) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Fiona Ortiz)

