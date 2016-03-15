IRS seeks 1st Circuit review of Santander tax shelter dispute

The Internal Revenue Service is appealing an order that it refund more than $230 million in taxes and penalties to Santander Holdings USA in a dispute over an allegedly improper tax shelter.

Filed last week, the notice of appeal to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals is the IRS’s latest effort to block Santander from claiming foreign tax credits for complicated loan transactions it arranged through London-based Barclays Bank in 2003 and 2004.

