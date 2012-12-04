Poland approves merger of Santander's BZ WBK and Kredyt Bank

WARSAW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial supervisor KNF approved the merger of the Polish subsidiaries of euro zone’s biggest bank Santander, Bank Zachodni WBK and Kredyt Bank, KNF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The regulator added that Santander committed to increasing the free-float of the merged bank to at least 25 percent by April 1 next year, and at least 30 percent by the end of 2014.

Santander is also to be listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)