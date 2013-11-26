Santander open to new opportunities in Mexico - Chairman

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander is open to new opportunities in Mexico, where it is also trying to grow organically, Chairman Emilio Botin said during a visit to the South American country on Tuesday.

“We are growing organically, but we are also making determined, long-term investments and we are open to new opportunities,” Botin said, according to a statement from the bank.

Earlier this year Santander, whose Spanish rival BBVA also has a big presence in Mexico, bought ING’s Mexican mortgage business. Santander said the acquisition would make it the second-biggest bank in the country by market share in the mortgage segment. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)