Santander open to new opportunities in Mexico - Chairman
November 26, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

Santander open to new opportunities in Mexico - Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander is open to new opportunities in Mexico, where it is also trying to grow organically, Chairman Emilio Botin said during a visit to the South American country on Tuesday.

“We are growing organically, but we are also making determined, long-term investments and we are open to new opportunities,” Botin said, according to a statement from the bank.

Earlier this year Santander, whose Spanish rival BBVA also has a big presence in Mexico, bought ING’s Mexican mortgage business. Santander said the acquisition would make it the second-biggest bank in the country by market share in the mortgage segment. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

