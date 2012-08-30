FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Santander says to launch Mexico unit share offer Sept 4
August 30, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Santander says to launch Mexico unit share offer Sept 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander said on Thursday it intends to launch a planned share offering in its Mexican unit on Sept. 4 at an event in Mexico City led by the company’s chairman Emilio Botin.

Santander Mexico’s impending offering, expected in late September, is likely to be one of the biggest in the Mexico Stock Exchange’s history, potentially reaching between $3 billion and $4 billion.

The bank, Mexico’s third-largest by assets, hopes to sell 6 percent locally with another 18.7 offered overseas.

