Santander Mexico local share listing priced at 31.25 pesos-sources
September 25, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

Santander Mexico local share listing priced at 31.25 pesos-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The local share offering of Banco Santander’s Mexican unit was priced at 31.25 pesos per share, in the middle of the range set by the parent company, market sources said on Tuesday.

The Spanish bank is seeking to raise up to $4.3 billion by listing 24.9 percent of its Mexican unit in what would be the biggest public offering of a Mexican company to date.

The transaction is in two tranches: one in Mexico, for 20 percent of the shares in the global offering, and one outside Mexico, including the United States, representing 80 percent.

