FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander forms fintech joint venture with Monitise
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Santander forms fintech joint venture with Monitise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander and British mobile banking software provider Monitise have launched a joint venture to invest in fintech businesses, they said on Wednesday.

The venture will invest in firms with the potential to “redefine and support financial services globally”, Santander and Monitise said.

The two companies will provide up to 10 million pounds ($15.7 million) of capital each to the joint venture over two years depending on what opportunities are identified, they said.

As well as taking a 50 percent stake, Monitise said it would benefit from a multi-million pound upfront licence fee and ongoing revenues expected to be generated.

The joint venture will be led by Julio Faura, Santander’s head of R&D and innovation, and chaired by Monitise founder Alastair Lukies. It will operate from London.

$1 = 0.6371 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.