Santander evacuates Madrid building due to suspicious envelopes

MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Santander evacuated one of the buildings at its Madrid headquarters on Tuesday after staff received envelopes containing a suspicious powder, a source close to the bank said.

Santander called in Spain’s Guardia Civil police, which alerted specialist units dealing with chemical threats, and the secretaries who handled the envelopes were being kept under observation, the source said.

“Envelopes containing powder were delivered (to Santander) and the security protocol was set in motion as a precaution,” the source added.

Among other precautionary measures the main building in Santander’s sprawling financial centre on the outskirts of Madrid was evacuated.

Santander, the biggest bank in Europe by market value, declined to comment. Reuters could not immediately reach the Guardia Civil. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Carlos Ruano and Gareth Jones)