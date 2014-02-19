FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander expects car finance deal with Peugeot in 2015
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Santander expects car finance deal with Peugeot in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander expects a consumer financing deal with French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen to be completed in the second half of 2015, the bank said on Wednesday.

Santander said the deal, currently being negotiated, would cover 11 European countries and allow it to operate in new markets such as France, as well as strengthening its current position in other countries.

Peugeot announced exclusive talks between the two groups earlier on Wednesday.

“As an exception, in a few markets, Santander would buy part of the loan book currently owned by Bank PSA Finance,” it said.

The agreement would take the shape of local partnerships and is subject to anti-trust authorisations. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.