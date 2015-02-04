FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Santander initiates car finance operation in France
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 4, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Santander initiates car finance operation in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Feb. 2 item, corrects to Santander buying 50 pct of company owned jointly with PSA financing arm, not 50 pct of PSA financing arm)

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Santander’s consumer finance unit on Monday said it had finalised the deal to buy 50 percent of SOFIB, a company it will own jointly with Banque PSA Finance, the car finance business of Peugeot Citroen, after getting the green light from regulators to operate in France.

The combined French car finance business has about 8 billion euros ($9.08 billion) in assets, Santander said, adding the operation would have an impact on Santander Consumer Finance’s capital of about 70 basis points. The venture has been renamed Societe Financiere de Banque (SOFIB) in the country.

The Spanish bank said the business would start operating in other European countries throughout 2015 and in early 2016 as soon as regulatory approvals came through. ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sarah Morris and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.