FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander to sell up to 5.2 percent of Polish unit
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Santander to sell up to 5.2 percent of Polish unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander said on Monday it plans to sell a maximum 5.2 percent of its stake in Poland’s Bank Zachodni WBK as part of a plan to increase the Polish lender’s free float.

Santander, the eurozone’s largest bank, and fellow BZ WBK shareholder KBC of Belgium said earlier this month that they had hired advisers to help them unload shares in the Polish bank.

KBC is selling its 16.2 percent of the bank, while Santander - with a 75 percent stake in BZ WBK - said it plans to remain a controlling shareholder with a holding of at least 70 percent.

The placement to institutional investors, to enable a free float of about 30 percent, would be priced at 240 to 270 Polish zloty.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.