Santander plans dual listing in Warsaw by year-end
#Financials
November 17, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Santander plans dual listing in Warsaw by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW/MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Santander , the euro zone’s biggest bank, is planning to list its shares in Warsaw by year end as agreed with the Polish financial regulator KNF, Santander said on Monday.

The KNF wants parent companies of Polish entities to be listed in Warsaw, to help promote the market as well as give it access to parent company data to help its regulatory functions, analysts say.

The Spanish lender had committed to a dual listing this year in Warsaw, the biggest bourse in central and eastern Europe, when it received permission in 2012 to merge its BZ WBK with the then Belgian KBC-owned Kredyt Bank to create Poland’s No.3 lender.

Italy’s UniCredit, owner of Poland’s second-largest bank Pekao, is already listed in Warsaw. The KNF also wants Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) to list locally. Raiffeisen said on Monday it is considering a dual listing before 2018. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw and Jesús Aguado in Madrid; Editing by David Holmes)

