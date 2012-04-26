FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander says more to come in property provisions
April 26, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Santander says more to come in property provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank, has around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) left to write down against property losses in Spain, and will set aside the provisions throughout 2012, Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz said in an analyst presentation on Thursday.

The bank did not make provisions against toxic Spanish real estate assets in the first quarter, he said.

Santander is studying potential purchases of banks in Spain in the state-driven wave of consolidation passing through the sector, Saenz said.

Santander is the only major Spanish bank not to participate so far in the latest round of mergers.

