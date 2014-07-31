FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander sees no Argentina impact, eyeing Portugal
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Santander sees no Argentina impact, eyeing Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander, which has a big presence in Latin America and operations in Argentina, does not expect any impact from a potential sovereign debt default in the country, Chief Executive Javier Marin said on Thursday.

Argentina defaulted for the second time in 12 years after hopes for a midnight deal with holdout creditors were dashed.

Marin was also asked on a conference call following second-quarter earnings whether the bank was interested in investing in Portugal’s loss-making Banco Espirito Santo . Marin said the bank always looked at opportunities for acquisitions.

“But everything needs to meet our expectation on profitability,” he said, adding the bank was happy with “what we have” in Portugal. (Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.