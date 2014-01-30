FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander's Botin forecasts 2014 profit growth in Spain, UK
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Santander's Botin forecasts 2014 profit growth in Spain, UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank, expects earnings at its UK business to rise 17 percent in 2014, Chairman Emilio Botin said on Thursday, following a 3.1 percent rise in profits there in 2013.

The UK arm posted profit of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) in 2013.

Botin sees profit at its Spanish division reaching 1 billion euros in 2014 before tripling to 3 billion euros in 2016, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Botin also said it would take part as a banking adviser in the government’s potential sale of its stake in nationalised lender Bankia.

“Bankia is doing very well right now and I think a part could be listed now. I would take part in that listing,” Botin said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.