Santander's UK arm won't be spun off in next two years - UK CEO
July 30, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Santander's UK arm won't be spun off in next two years - UK CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The British arm of Spain’s Santander will not be spun off within the next two years, the division’s Chief Executive Nathan Bostock told reporters on Thursday.

Santander UK’s finance director resigned on Tuesday, citing the Spanish bank’s mothballed plans to spin off and separately list its British business in the near term.

Bostock said it remained Santander’s intention to list the business on the London Stock Exchange in the medium term.

“I think I would say medium term but I‘m not looking in the next couple of years,” Bostock said.

Spain’s Santander has been considering a listing of its British bank for several years, but a restructuring of the UK business, regulatory changes and a change of leadership have combined to delay the process. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)

