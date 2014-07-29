FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Santander latest results 'very good,' chairman Botin says
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2014 / 7:57 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Santander latest results 'very good,' chairman Botin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Second-quarter results at Spanish bank Banco Santander were “very good,” Chairman Emilio Botin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Jsneiro, Botin said that “if you ask me if shares will rise, I would say ‘yes’. If you wanted to ask me about results, I would tell you that they will be very good, but I can’t say anything else.”

Santander, the euro region’s largest lender, will publish quarterly results on Thursday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.