Spain's Santander latest results 'very good,' chairman Botin says

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Second-quarter results at Spanish bank Banco Santander were “very good,” Chairman Emilio Botin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Jsneiro, Botin said that “if you ask me if shares will rise, I would say ‘yes’. If you wanted to ask me about results, I would tell you that they will be very good, but I can’t say anything else.”

Santander, the euro region’s largest lender, will publish quarterly results on Thursday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio)