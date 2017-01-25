FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Santander not planning to relocate UK employees due to Brexit: chairman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 7 months ago

Santander not planning to relocate UK employees due to Brexit: chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Banco Santander does not plan to relocate any of its employees at its British business due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union and the single market, Chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.

"There are no plans to relocate. Our bank in the UK will be affected as much as the UK economy is, if there is less growth, we won't do as well," Botin told analysts on a conference call.

Botin said, however, they were "less pessimistic" about the performance of their British business and would not be revising estimates further since they cut profitability guidance for Britain last September.

Santander published full-year results on Wednesday in which it posted a 4 percent rise in 2016 net profit. Net profit in Britain fell almost 15 percent due to the fall in sterling, but analysts said underlying performance was strong.

Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.