FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander UK says adds 1.1 mln current accounts in past year
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Santander UK says adds 1.1 mln current accounts in past year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Santander’s British arm said it added 1.1 million current account customers in the past year, which helped drive an 18 percent rise in pretax profit in the first six months of 2014.

Santander UK, which is part of Spain’s biggest bank and is expected to be spun off and separately listed in London in the next 18 months, said on Thursday it made a pretax profit for the six months to the end of June of 545 million pounds ($921.3 million), up from 461 million a year ago.

The bank said it had added 600,000 new customers to its 123 current account so far this year, lifting the number of 123 accounts to 3 million from 1.9 million a year ago.

Madrid-based Santander Group reported a better-than-expected 38 percent jump in second-quarter profits on Thursday.

$1 = 0.5916 British Pounds Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.