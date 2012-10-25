FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander 9 mth net profit down 66 pct on property writedowns
October 25, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Santander 9 mth net profit down 66 pct on property writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s biggest bank Santander on Thursday reported 9 month net profit of 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion), down 66 percent on the year ago period, as it wrote down 5 billion euros of losses on bad real estate investments in Spain.

The bank said it had now absorbed 90 percent of the government-enforced writedowns related to property assets.

Santander reported net interest income of 23 billion euros, up 7 percent on the year-ago period and in line with a Reuters polled forecast. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)

