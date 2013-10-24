FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nine-month profit at Spain's Santander up 77 pct
October 24, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Nine-month profit at Spain's Santander up 77 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank, on Thursday posted net profit of 3.3 billion euros ($4.5 billion) for the nine months to September, up 77 percent from a year ago when it had to put aside bigger provisions against loan losses.

The bank, which makes half of its profit in South America, said net interest income, a key measure of earnings on loans, was 19.7 billion euros, 14 percent lower than a year ago and below analysts forecasts of 19.9 billion euros in the period.

It made a net profit of 1.06 billion euros in the third quarter alone, in line with forecasts and up from 122 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

