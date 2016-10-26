FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Spain's Banco Santander posts 1 pct profit rise ahead of forecasts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

Spain's Banco Santander posts 1 pct profit rise ahead of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander on Wednesday posted a 1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Brazilian market.

Santander, the euro zone's second biggest bank by market value, reported net profit of 1.7 billion euros ($1.85 billion) beating analysts' estimates of 1.5 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 7.8 billion euros in the third quarter, down 2.3 percent from a year ago, mirroring pressure on margins experienced by other Spanish banks.

Last month Santander warned investors that it would be less profitable than expected in the years ahead, citing poorer prospects in Britain and Spain, its first and third biggest markets respectively. ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.